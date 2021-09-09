ZEN Petroleum grows retail presence with 3 New Stations in Accra, Western and Upper West Regions

ZEN Petroleum has announced the opening of three new service stations, bringing its total number of stations to 35.

Located at Korle Gonno-Accra, Sekondi Ekuase, and Wa, the new stations expand ZEN’s presence in the Greater Accra and Western Regions, and mark the Oil Marketing Company’s (OMC) entry into the Upper West Region.

Having maintained its position as the leading supplier of fuels to Ghana’s mining industry, ZEN has seen a recent expansion of its Retail presence, with a target of 10 stations set to be opened in 2021.

The opening of the new service stations indicates ZEN’s consistent growth in the petroleum downstream sector, having seen 100% Retail growth in 2020, with 342 million litres of fuel delivered in the past year and approximately 3 million litres of lubricants delivered per month.

ZEN’s growth has also been marked by its position as a major employer in the downstream sector, having recently increased its staff strength to nearly 950 in recent months.

In a statement on the opening of the new station, ZEN’s Retail Director Prince Awuley said, “We continue to prioritise safety, fuel quality and accessibility by ensuring our stations are designed, constructed and operating well above industry standards.

ZEN

…Our latest stations are therefore equipped with double wall tanks, leak detection, overfill prevention, flame arrestors, oil separators and other key safety features, while providing priority access and parking for persons with disabilities.”

He added, “We are excited to reach all corners of Ghana with our high-quality fuels and lubricants at the most affordable prices, and the world-class service delivery our customers have come to associate with the ZEN brand.”

Available to customers at the new stations are checks for leaks, water, density and levels of fuel dispensed using 10 litre Test Measure Cans, in addition to convenient mobile payment systems, a lube bay, a convenient shopping option and restrooms.

In addition to its recent expansion efforts, ZEN has also been heavily involved in community-based philanthropic projects.

These include the construction and donation of the recently commissioned Oppong-Boanuh Investigation Centre and renovated Divisional Headquarters for the Odorkor Police Command, and a donation to 8 year-old Dave Chief Quansah Acheampong, winner of the Africa Under-9 Chess Champion Competition in the African Schools Individual Chess Championship 2020.

Through its “ZEN 2 Community” programs, ZEN is committed to giving back to communities and conducting business safely, responsibly and with a passion to develop Ghana.

About ZEN Petroleum Limited

ZEN is a wholly owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company (OMC) that within ten years has established itself as the market leader in supplying Fuel and Lubricants to mines in Ghana.

ZEN has consistently proven to be a reliable, safe and valuable partner in supplying high quality hydrocarbon products to the industrial and retail sectors in Ghana and continues to innovate towards establishing a growing, world-class retail network, driven by a diverse local team of passionate experts.

ZEN is committed to locally-driven business solutions, respecting local customs and adhering to our core values, while maintaining a global outlook, international standards and the provision of quality products and services. For more information, please visit www.zenpetroleum.com