Zenith Bank Ghana Reports Robust Growth, Celebrates Community and Strategic Initiatives

Zenith Bank Ghana Limited has recorded impressive financial growth, with significant increases in customer deposits and net loans and advances.

The Managing Director (MD), Henry Onwuzurigbo, highlighted the bank’s achievements at the recently concluded Zenith Bank Ghana Light-Up Ceremony and Carols Night, a festive tradition the bank has maintained since 2018. The event, which symbolizes the beginning of the Christmas season, also celebrates the bond between the bank and the communities it serves.

Onwuzurigbo announced a 56% rise in total customer deposits, reaching GH¢15.9 billion by September 2024, up from GH¢10.2 billion in September 2023. This increase reflects the bank’s successful deposit mobilization strategies and enhanced customer confidence. Similarly, net loans and advances grew by 62%, from GH¢2 billion in September 2023 to GH¢3.3 billion in 2024. This growth was driven by the bank’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the small and medium enterprise (SME) and retail sectors.

The MD also shared that Zenith Bank Ghana’s profit before tax (PBT) grew by 20% year-on-year, rising from GH¢735 million in September 2023 to GH¢882 million in September 2024. This continued growth is expected to carry through the remainder of the year, surpassing the bank’s 2023 profit.

As part of its commitment to fostering financial inclusion and supporting national development, the bank has forged strategic partnerships with the African Guarantee Fund and Development Bank Ghana. These collaborations have facilitated the disbursement of over GH¢202 million in loans, benefiting businesses, including those owned and led by women. The bank’s lower interest rates and reduced fees on loans have helped improve cash flow for businesses in challenging economic times.

In a bid to expand its reach, Zenith Bank opened three new branches in 2024 in Madina, Techiman, and Ashaiman. The bank also contributed to education by donating laptops and desktop computers to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Ho Technical University. Zenith Bank further extended its partnership with the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations, committing to reward the Overall Best Student with a cash prize and computer for the next five years.

The bank has also made strides in corporate social responsibility, providing protective shoes to 1,000 underprivileged children in communities where it operates, offering them a safer and brighter future.

Zenith Bank’s innovation in products and services has earned it numerous accolades, including the prestigious Bank of the Year Ghana at the 2024 Banker Awards by The Banker Magazine, Best Bank (Ghana) and Best SME Partner Bank at The European Awards, Best Mobile Banking App and Best Financial Inclusion Service Provider at the Digital Banker Africa Awards, and Technology-Driven Bank of the Year at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards.

In closing, Onwuzurigbo expressed gratitude for the bank’s achievements, attributing its success to the strategic guidance of the board, the loyalty of customers, the dedication of staff, and the support of media partners and stakeholders. “These achievements are a testament to the collective efforts of all who have contributed to our success,” he concluded.