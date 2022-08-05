Zenith Bank Ghana wins Premium Quality West African Awards

Zenith Bank Ghana has been adjudged Premium Quality West African Banking Brand of the Year 2021 at the 6th Global Business Quality Awards 2022, held in Accra.

The Awards, organized under the auspices of the Entrepreneurs Foundation Ghana, is designed to recognize both local and international enterprises as the most valuable global brands in Ghana.

Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said the award was an attestation of Zenith Bank Ghana’s track-record of good corporate governance, product and service innovation, as well as excellent customer service.

He dedicated the award to the Bank’s customers, thanking them for their loyalty and support to the Zenith brand.

He reassured customers of the Bank’s unrelenting quest to be a market leader in the Ghanaian banking industry.

Zenith Bank Ghana’s Premium Quality West African Banking Brand of the Year 2021 award is the 3rd award the Bank has received in 2022.

Other awards include Best Financial Inclusion Servicer Provider – Ghana 2022 (Digital Banker Africa Awards 2022) and Best Corporate Banking Brand – Ghana 2022 (Global Brand Awards 2022).

In line with the Bank’s vision “to be a reference point in the provision of prompt, flawless and innovative banking services in the Ghanaian Banking industry”, Zenith Bank Ghana continues to set the pace in the development of innovative banking solutions that cater to the unique financial needs of the Bank’s retail and corporate customers and positively impact the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of its stakeholders.”

Zenith Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, head quartered in Nigeria with presence in other West Africa countries, the Middle East, Far East and Europe. It is a member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.