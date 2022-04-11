Zenith Bank introduces Z-Mobile Ghana app for better services

Zenith Bank Ghana has introduced its mobile banking app, the Z-Mobile Ghana App, with new and enhanced features to give customers and users an unforgettable experience.

The Z-Mobile Ghana App has been improved with best-in-class biometric authentication (fingerprint and facial recognition) and other user-friendly, convenient, and secure features, an official statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, said Monday.

It affords customers the opportunity to enjoy a custom dashboard, with an overview of their bank account(s), daily forex rates, initiation of cash withdrawals at any Zenith Bank ATM, without a card, find Zenith Bank branches around them, schedule fund transfers, purchase of airtime and data bundles and set travel notifications.

In addition, the enhanced Z-Mobile Ghana App, enables non-Zenith customers to open an instant account.

“These additional features complement the existing basic features the App provides such as balance enquiry, account-to-card transfers, card-to-card transfers, viewing transaction history (last five transactions), effect bill payments, transfer funds between user’s accounts and third-party accounts, PIN and password change.”

Speaking about the new Z-Mobile Ghana App, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, Mr. Anthony Akindele Ogunranti, said the enhancement of the Z-Mobile Ghana App was testament to Zenith Bank’s vision “to be a reference point in the provision of prompt, flawless and innovative banking services in the Ghanaian Banking industry.”

He said: “As a forward-thinking Bank, Zenith continues to explore innovative ways of improving its product and service offerings, to create greater convenience for its customers.

“The bank’s forward-thinking approach has been evidenced by its continued investment in digital solutions and consistent upgrades to existing infrastructure, resulting in a well-rounded and robust suite of products that interact seamlessly with the Zenith Digital ecosystem.

“Indeed, the enhanced Z-Mobile Ghana app lends credence to the expression: the new Bank Branch is in the palm of customers’ hands.”

Additionally, Mr Ogunranti said, the Z-Mobile Ghana App, Z had provided several financial solutions that catered to the needs of Zenith Bank’s diverse range of customers, most notably the Zenith Internet Banking platform (Individuals and Corporates), as well as *966#, the Bank’s USSD code for EazyBanking.

“Fully cognizant of its responsibilities to safeguard customer assets, adhere to regulatory compliance requirements and preserve its business, Zenith Bank has invested heavily in Information Security, and continuously acquires all PCI DSS, ISO certifications and other security measures to protect and safeguard customer information and interests,” Mr. Ogunranti added.

Over the course of the last decade and a half, and more especially in the last five years, the narrative has changed, as Banks sought to increase operational efficiency, coupled with the intensified financial inclusion efforts by Governments and a high demand for innovative means of payments by financial market participants.

The biggest catalyst for the rapid transition, however, has been the speedy uptick in mobile phone penetration globally and in Ghana, specifically.

According to data from the National Communications Authority, (NCA) as at the second quarter of 2021, there were 22.7million smartphone users in Ghana, which equates to 73% of the population.

The implication is that a vast number of people can now be served through digital services, positively impacting the growth of the digital economy. The local digital banking landscape has experienced tremendous change over the last half-decade, due to the aforementioned factors, from internet banking to the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes, to mobile apps and other services.

“Zenith Bank, since its entry into the Ghanaian banking landscape in September 2005, has differentiated itself from its peers in the areas of product innovation and service offerings, multiple channels for electronic banking and a consistent delivery of exceptional customer service,” the statement said.

” The Bank remains committed to its quest to be the best in all parameters and a market leader in the next three years. It will continue to stay engaged with customers and provide innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of its customers.”