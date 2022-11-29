Zenzero Association instils good environmental practices among children of Street Academy

Zenzero Association, a non-profit organisation based in Italy, has embarked on environmental sensitization drive for Street Academy, a sport, and cultural academy for street children to imbibe in them good environmental practices

It has also provided GHC20,000 to refurbish the school block as well as provide toilets and water facilities to promote hygiene among the children.

Speaking to the GNA in Accra, Mr Stefano Sala, Vice President, Zenzero Association, said his organisation had been in the country for the past three years and engaged in projects on education and environment in communities.

He said his organisation had also led the school children in the collection of plastic bottles and recycling of same, into waste bins.

Mr Sala stressed the need to educate the children on the importance of garbage segregation.

According to him, Zenzero Association had created a collection point in the school and created education partnership by providing the children with food, school uniforms, and books, among others.

“We want to create an impact in the lives of the children although our support is like a drop in the ocean. We want the children to be good ambassadors of the environment. If the kids are given the right information on the environment, it would go a long way to promote good health among them,” he said.

Mr Sala said the Association had provided links for the donors to interact with the children, adding that it also intended to put up more buildings to accommodate more children.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Executive Director of Street Academy, said Zenzero Association had been a good partner to Street Academy for the past three years.

The Executive Director of Street Academy recounted that the Association provided a lavatory for the school and another funds for water.

Mr Lartey commended Zenzero for its immense support for the Academy and pledged to use all financial support for its intended purpose.