Zenzero Association supports Street Academy with sports kits

Zenzero Association, a non-profit organisation based in Switzerland, has donated sports kits to the pupils of the Street Academy, a sports and culture non-governmental organisation in Ghana.

The items, estimated at GHS12, 200, include footballs, sets of jerseys, sets of long socks, gloves, whistles, and learning materials among others.

Miss Jane Lepori, President and Founder, Zenzero Association, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the donation formed part of the NGO’s project to unearth talents and promote sports among the pupils.

According to her, unearthing talents among under privileged children formed part of her organisation’s core mandate.

She also reaffirmed her organisation’s commitment to support sports development and help unearth many talents in the rural communities in Ghana.

Ms Lepori emphasised the need for every child to be supported to realise their full potential saying, “For Every Child, Every Right”.

She said her organisation had been in the country for the past three years and engaged in projects on education and the environment in communities.

Also, she said her organisation had led the school children in the collection of plastic bottles and recycling of the same into waste bins.

She encouraged the pupils of the School not to feel daunted by their situation and work hard to secure future success.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Executive Director of the Academy, thanked the NGO for the support and commitment towards the School.

“I would say a very big thank you for all that you have been doing for the School and we pray for more to come,” he said.

“As we all know, Oliver Twist ask for more so we are praying for more to come,” he added.

He said the School was planning to develop an Astro Turf this year, which would serve as a playing ground for the children.

Mr Lartey appealed to institutions, philanthropists, and individuals to support the Academy to accomplish its objectives and meet the needs of the children.