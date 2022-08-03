Zero maternal deaths in Oti Region

Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health, says the region has beaten all expectations and registered zero maternal deaths among the 16 regions.

He said the region has achieved a fall in maternal and neonatal deaths, improved health infrastructure, an increase in supervised deliveries as well as a jump in the number of staff posted to the region.

Dr Afreh said these at the Oti Regional first half year 2022 performance review meeting on the theme: “Health Service Delivery in Oti, Challenges and Prospects.”

He said District and health facilities in Oti region had upheld to the utmost level, the standard of quality maternal and newborn care principles.

He said the region recorded skilled deliveries increase of 61.3% in the half year from 60.9% for the same period last year. The birth rate increased 13.2 per cent during the first half year compared to 12 per cent for the same period with Nkwanta North District accounting for most of the increase (3.8 per cent to 18.6 per cent).

Anaemia in pregnancy at 36 weeks in the region increases from 44.1 per cent in 2022 to 39.6 per cent in the same period with Krachi West District, accounting for most of the cases (76 per cent to 56 per cent).

Adolescent pregnancy decreased slightly from 14.8 per cent in the first half of 2022 to 15.1 per cent during the same period this year which Kadjebi District recorded the highest.

The two-day meeting, attended by stakeholders in the health sector, will reflect on ways of closing any perceived gaps between public health and clinical care to deliver better on their mandate.

Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, lauded the performance of the health workers and expressed optimism that his doors are open to assist to improve the quality of healthcare in the region.

He assured the management of the directorate that all efforts would be made to ensure that his administration gave attention to ongoing facilities to be upgraded and expanded to provide the needed services to the people.