Zero maternal mortality recorded in Kadjebi

Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Services, says the district has recorded zero maternal mortality in 2022 as against two recorded cases in 2021.

This, he said, was as a result of Comprehensive Abortion Care, early referral system and prompt management of cases and commended staff for the success chalked and asked them to help maintain the standard.

He said District was rated as high-performance district with holistic assessment score of 4.2 out of total score of five.

Nana Takyi, who disclosed these during the 2022 Performance Review Meeting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, said the review was a statutory programme in the health sector, which helped to assess the objectives set and performance for the previous year.

He said the review also sought to access areas where they performed well, and the measures put in place in making the strides as well as areas where they did not do well and work on it.

The Health Director mentioned increased in family planning acceptance to 34 per cent in 2022 as against 27 per cent in 2021, decrease in anaemia in pregnancy to 41 per cent in 2022 from 61 per cent in 2021, reduction in stillbirth from 13 per cent in 2021 to 9.8 per cent in 2022.

Others are a decline in infant/malaria mortality and increase in girls taking iron Folate from 71 per cent in 2021 to 72 per cent in 2022 as some of the major achievements.

He, however, bemoaned the increases in HIV/AIDS cases (2,423 on ART in 2022), teenage pregnancy cases at 15.4 per cent in 2022 although with slight drop from 16.1 per cent in 2021 and alcohol and substance abuse in the district.

The Health Director commended KOFIH, Ahamansu citizens abroad and other stakeholders in the health sector for helping achieve their objectives.

Nana Takyi said though they made a stride in 2022, they were still faced with lack of accommodation to house staff, high electricity bills, no conference hall for meetings, no motorbike for new CHPS and no electricity at Kponkpa, Dodo-Bethel and Koru CHPS.

He asked the staff not to be deterred by these developments but to work hard and project the image of the service in the district.

Dr. Felix Doe of Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe commended the district for achieving 4.2 for holistic assessment and advised them to continue with strong collaboration to achieve more.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive, appealed to the staff to work extra hard to put the district on the high pedestals.

He said resources would always not be adequate, but they needed to strive to deliver.

There were presentations from Family Health, Technical and Health Information Units as well from five Sub-Districts in the District.