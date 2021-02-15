A Chinese firm, Zhonghai International has donated various materials to fight COVID-19 in Zambia’s Central Province.

Sydney Mushanga, Minister of Central Province, received donations from Zhonghai International company at provincial administration in Kabwe on Friday.

The Chinese firm donated 375 liters of sanitizer solution for distribution to all schools in the Kabwe district.

Mushanga commended Zhonghai International in the district for their contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Minister said the donations will assist government’s efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

Mushanga expressed his great appreciation for the partnership Chinese and local business community for its support towards government’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We appreciate our partnership between the Chinese firm Zhonghai and government towards the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

According to Mushanga there is need to harness collective energies as society to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Further, Mushanga has appealed to other stakeholders to come on board and support government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

And Zhonghai International has pledged to continue supporting government’s effort to fight COVID-19 which has ravaged the country. Enditem