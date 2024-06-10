Ziggy4x Teams Up with 25K and Loatinover Pounds on “Slat Los”

Rising SA artist Ziggy4x has teamed up with 25K and Loatinover Pounds to release their latest single, “Slat Los.” Following Ziggy4x’s debut hit “Honne,” this track showcases his unique Afrikaans drill rap style and promises an electrifying experience for hip-hop enthusiasts.

“Slat Los” is a dynamic collaboration that brings together the talents of Ziggy4x, 25K, and Loatinover Pounds. The song combines infectious rhythms, compelling storytelling, and captivating performances to paint a vivid picture of their environment. Ziggy4x’s captivating cadence, 25K’s dynamic flow, and Loatinover Pounds’ smooth tempo create a synergy that is sure to resonate with listeners.

Ziggy4x, an emerging music artist from Manenberg, South Africa, is known for his authentic rap style and imaginative approach to music. Inspired by artists like 50 Cent, Ziggy4x takes pride in representing his community and remains open to collaborations with suitable musicians. His debut single “Honne” has already garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, showcasing his growing popularity and promising future in the music scene.