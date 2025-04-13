Zile B John Seeks Rematch After Controversial Title Loss

Ghanaian boxer Zile B John has called for a rematch following his contentious defeat to South Africa’s Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem in their WBO Youth World Junior Featherweight title bout.

The match, held on April 11 at the Border Conference Centre in East London, concluded with a unanimous decision favoring Hem, with judges scoring the fight 97-92, 96-93, and 96-93.

Immediately after the bout, Zile expressed his belief that he had won the fight, citing inadequate preparation time as a factor in his performance. He emphasized that with sufficient notice, he is confident in his ability to secure victory in a subsequent encounter.

This defeat marks a significant setback for Zile, whose professional record now stands at 14 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws. The loss also represents the second recent international disappointment for Ghana’s Bronx Gym, following Felix Ajom’s defeat in Namibia for the WBO Africa Super Featherweight title.

Despite the outcome, Zile remains determined to reclaim his standing on the international stage. His call for a rematch underscores the importance of fair competition and adequate preparation in professional boxing, highlighting the challenges athletes face when competing under less-than-ideal circumstances.