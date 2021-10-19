Zilina win Aquinas 70th Anniversary Fundraising Gala

Greater Accra Regional Division Two side, Zilina F/C defeated Aquinas Senior High School Old Students Association (Old Tom) 4-1 in the finals to win the School’s 70th Anniversary Fundraising Football Gala played at the School’s Football Park in Accra on Saturday.

It was Kofi Ampofo who put the visitors on the winning trail when he scored the opening goal for his side in the 10th minute.

Old Tom rallied up and snatched the equalizer through a penalty converted by Emmanuel Aseidu in the 30th minute.

Both teams resumed the second session with greater determination but it was Zilina whose efforts paid well as they scored three more goals through Cornelius Mawuli, Ampofo and Ruben Boateng in the 56th 73rd and 80th munites.

Mr. Albert Agbozo, a member of Old Tom presented the magnificent trophy to Captain Prince Bonsu of Zilina FC for winning the gala and a trophy to Alfred Dzanie who won the Best Player of the tournament.

Mr. John Amuzu, President of the Old Tom commended the participants for the sportsmanship exhibited throughout the games.

He said the association was putting up an ultra-modern Assembly Hall for the School at the cost of GHc5.5 million to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Amuzu appealed to the members of the association to take interest in their activities and contribute meaningfully to the early completion of the project.