Zimbabwe approves program to boost youth participation in mining

The Zimbabwean government has approved the establishment of a program to promote youth participation in the country’s strategic mining sector.

Mining accounts for more than 60 percent in Zimbabwe’s foreign currency receipts and 13 percent of its gross domestic product.

The cabinet has “considered and approved that the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development should reserve some areas for the empowerment of youths, to take part in the mining industry, in line with the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a briefing on Tuesday.

“A framework which will clearly outline the implementation modalities for the program will be shared with the public soon,” she said.

The cabinet has also approved a support program to enable the youths to optimally utilize mining concessions through allocation of financial support, among others, Mutsvangwa said. Enditem