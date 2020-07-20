Zimbabweans are waiting eagerly for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to announce new lockdown restrictions as the country battles a wave of COVID-19 infections.

The government last week halted the further re-opening of the economy and announced that Mnangagwa would soon announce the tightening of lockdown restrictions in hotspot areas.

As of Sunday, Harare and Bulawayo had the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 483 and 475 respectively.

Local transmissions, which had been contained at the beginning of the pandemic in March, have gone up drastically and are now just less than the number of imported infections.

Apparently, most of the traceable local transmissions are happening in the workplace but health officials are also worried about those that are taking place with no known positive contacts.

The government has so far deferred the re-opening of schools, which had been scheduled for July 28, to prevent transmission in schools.

Also worrisome to authorities is the fact that some COVID-19 positive cases are only identified during post mortems.

Harare City Council’s director of health services Prosper Chonzi said this could be an indication that the country was not doing enough testing, hence missing the patients before they died.

It could also mean patients were not presenting themselves for testing after having symptoms and this made mass community testing a necessity.

He also said there was need for a complete lockdown to allow the country time to re-strategize on its national response.

“Looking at this exponential rise in cases and looking at the number of deaths and weaknesses in our health system, we need to look at issues of lockdown again for at least a week or two of complete lockdown so that we can get on top of the situation.

“This might give us an opportunity to re-strategize so that we do not continue to have more cases,” said Chonzi.

In the communities, many people are failing to observe social distancing and wearing face masks in public, thus raising the risk of more infections. Enditem

