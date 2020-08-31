Zimbabwan wildlife authorities said on Monday they had been left baffled by the deaths of 12 elephants in Pandamasue Forest in the west of the country.

An intial group of 11 elephants were found dead in mysterious circumstances on Saturday in the forest located between Victoria Falls and Hwange, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said.

Another elephant died on Sunday, bringing the total number of recent unexplained elephant deaths in the forest to 12.

“Authorities are baffled and investigations are underway as to the cause of [the] elephant deaths. We are however suspecting anthrax,” Farawo told dpa.

is a bacterial infection.

He said they had ruled out poaching, because all the elephants still had their tusks when they were found.

Earlier this month, neighbouring Botswana discovered hundreds of dead elephants and are still trying to figure out the cause of death.

Authorities there also ruled out poaching or pesticides but said the mass deaths could have been caused by a natural toxin.