Zimbabwe conducts 3rd voluntary national review on SDGs

Zimbabwe is conducting its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to assess progress and gaps in the implementation of the development goals, a senior government official said Thursday.

Simon Masanga, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare, said Zimbabwe conducted its first VNR on SDGs in 2017 followed by the second in 2021.

Key findings of the review, the country’s third, will be presented at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in July next year, Masanga said at a consultation workshop in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, Thursday. “This is being done to ensure that voices of people in all areas of the country are reflected in the VNR Report.”

He said VNR helps increase awareness of SDGs and national development plans among the citizens and facilitates the sharing of experiences, including successes, challenges and lessons learned, to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs.