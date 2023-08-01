Zimbabwe elections campaigning now on homestretch with just three weeks to go

The Zimbabwean political landscape is hotting up with just over three weeks before the country holds crucial harmonized elections to determine who will lead government and local authorities for the coming five years.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been on a whirlwind campaign trail that has seen him traverse most of the country as he drums up support for his ruling ZANU-PF party, whose major challenge appears to be from the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa will contest the presidential election together with nine other candidates whose chances of landing the top post appear to be remote.

Mnangagwa’s party has already made a head start in the elections, winning some seats in both parliament and local authorities where other parties failed to field candidates.

Various surveys have put both Mnangagwa and his party ahead of Chamisa and the CCC.

Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party did not publish a manifesto for the elections, saying that the work it has done during the past five years is testimony of its ability to continue in power.

Independent economist and political commentator Paul Musodza predicted that ZANU-PF would win the elections by a bigger margin than the previous election in 2018.

“The elections are contested mainly in opposition-controlled constituencies – towns. The rural areas are quiet and safely ZANU-PF, and now there are more rural constituencies than urban ones,” he said, adding that ZANU-PF is now “a well-oiled machine” while the CCC “has internal squabbles.”

He said the major hurdle the ZANU-PF party faces is the economy, which appears to be benefiting those in rural areas more than those in urban areas.

“Unemployment levels are too high. That can only be wished away but it’s reality in towns. The youths want jobs and government has not performed well in towns because of central bank monetary weaknesses. However, half of the youngsters don’t vote so it won’t even benefit CCC,” Musodza said.

Rejoice Ngwenya, another political analyst, however, sees things differently and believes that the CCC can pull it in a free and fair election.

“The only reason ZANU-PF can ‘win’ is if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission compromises its independence. Although ZANU-PF controls all state institutions, the strength of CCC will not allow ZANU-PF a two-thirds majority,” he said.

Among the biggest challenges facing the ZANU-PF party is the volatility of the local currency, which has seen inflation rise as prices of basic commodities shoot up.

Measures by fiscal and monetary authorities, however, have stabilized the local currency and led to a downward movement of prices of certain commodities in Zimbabwe dollar terms, even though they remain high in U.S. dollar terms in major retail stores.