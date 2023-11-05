Zimbabwe High Court rejects  application by opposition MPs to be recalled prior to by-elections

Zimbabwe’s High Court issued a judgment on Saturday, dismissing the application filed by 14 members of parliament (MPs) and nine senators hailing from the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) seeking to regain their positions within the legislative assembly.

These politicians were previously recalled from their parliamentary duties last month.

The recall was initiated when Sengezo Tshabangu, who purported to be the CCC’s interim secretary-general, sent a letter to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda on Oct. 3, claiming that the lawmakers were no longer members of the CCC. This assertion led to their expulsion from parliament, despite protests from the party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa, and its members, who disputed Tshabangu’s legitimacy.

High Court Judge Munamato Mutevedzi ruled that the recalled lawmakers had failed to furnish evidence such as the party constitution or any document that could substantiate the claim that Tshabangu could not have held the position of interim secretary-general.

Responding to the court’s decision, the CCC reiterated its stance, saying “We want to emphasize that Tshabangu is not a member of CCC, and the party CCC, led by President Nelson Chamisa, has not initiated any recall of a Member of Parliament or Senate.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially declared Nov. 7 as the nomination date for upcoming by-elections scheduled for Dec. 9. His ruling party, ZANU PF, aims to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament after falling short in the August 23-24 elections, when they won 176 seats compared to the CCC’s 103.