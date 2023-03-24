Zimbabwe in preparation for citrus exports to China

Zimbabwean government officials are currently in Beira, Mozambique, for a comprehensive study of the logistic channel to determine the level of Zimbabwe’s compliance with the China-Zimbabwe citrus trade protocol, an official said Thursday.

With logistics being a crucial component in the export of citrus to China, a team from Zimbabwe, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the ZimTrade, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, and the Shipping and Forwarding Agents’ Association of Zimbabwe, is currently in the port of Beira for a study of the logistic channel.

“Their findings will pave the way for the shipment of citrus products to China, a move which we expect will open opportunities for products from other sectors as well,” Danai Majaha, the communications manager of ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s trade development and promotion agency, told Xinhua.

China and Zimbabwe last year signed a citrus trade protocol to pave the way for the southern African country to export citrus fruits to the Asian country. The protocol will open market opportunities for citrus fruits to be exported to China under phytosanitary requirements.

The fruits to be exported include oranges, mandarin, lemons, limes, tangelo and grapefruit.

It is expected that the export deal will open new avenues for local farmers who have previously largely relied on the European market. Enditem