Zimbabwe Industries strives for country’s growth

An industry lobby group in Zimbabwe reaffirmed its commitment to help drive the country’s vision of becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

The group said industry is prepared to play its part in the country’s industrialization drive to ensure broad-based economic empowerment, poverty alleviation and achieve the country’s development goals, said Sekai Kuvarika, the chief executive of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, the country’s largest industry lobby group, said at a press briefing on Friday.

“We do want to be a business that contributes to an upper-middle economy. We want an upper-middle income economy market as well because that is an economy in which business will also continue to thrive and grow,” Kuvarika said.

The Zimbabwean government is formulating a new national industrial development policy to drive industrialization and achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030, with an emphasis on structural transformation to build a strong industry with linkages to agriculture and mining, two critical sectors of Zimbabwe’s economy.