Zimbabwe launches six-month civil registration blitz ahead of 2023 general elections

Zimbabwe’s Civil Registry Department will begin a six-month national mobile registration exercise to issue civil registration documents ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement released Thursday, the department said the exercise will run from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.

“This year’s mobile registration exercise comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the issuance of civil registration documents,” said the department.

“The mobile registration exercise will provide an opportunity for citizens to obtain national identity documents which will enable them to register as voters in the upcoming 2023 harmonized general elections.”

It said the exercise will mainly focus on the issuance of birth certificates, death certificates and national identity documents.

During the exercise, the department will work during the weekend and public holidays, the statement said. Enditem