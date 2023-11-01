Zimbabwe licenses 180 new investments worth US$3.4 billion in Q3

Zimbabwe licensed a total of 180 new investments worth 3.4 billion U.S. dollars in the third quarter, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) said Tuesday.

He said out of the projected investment value of 3.4 billion dollars, 207.5 million was the actual investment value, ZIDA chief executive Tafadzwa Chinamo said during a press conference.

Chinamo said 82 percent of the projected investment value for all new license approvals in the third quarter were issued in the energy sector, with the largest projected investment made for the development of an energy industrial park in Mapinga located in Mashonaland West Province.

This was followed by Sunone (Pvt) Limited receiving 496.8 million dollars for the development and operation of 500-megawatt solar power plants in Mazowe, Manhize and Mutoko, Chinamo said.

Chinamo said the energy sector received the biggest amount of investment, with a projected value of 2.8 billion dollars, followed by mining with 411 million dollars.