Zimbabwe marks national youth day amid rising drug abuse

Zimbabwe on Monday marked the National Youth Day with a focus on the eradication of drug abuse among the youth.

Addressing a gathering of mostly young people in the capital of Harare, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged the youth to stop abusing drugs and pledged to fight the scourge of drug and alcohol abuse.

“The unity of purpose we have shown in the fight against COVID-19 must be extended to the fight against drug abuse. Those engaged in drug trade should be warned,” said Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe is facing a problem of drug abuse among the youth, especially in poor townships.

Besides cannabis, which has been commonly used by youngsters, there has been an increase in the use of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, as well as prescription drugs such as codeine, the cough syrup broncleer and pills that are usually prescribed to combat mental illness.

Urging them to desist from engaging in illicit activities, Mnangagwa said the youth are an integral part of national development, hence it is crucial for them to be involved in developmental issues.

“We want to ensure development that leaves no one behind, so I challenge the youth to be actively involved, be counted and play your part,” he said, stressing that the duty to build the country lies in the hands of the youth as they are the future of the nation.

President Mnangagwa took the opportunity to urge the youth to be patriotic.

Abraham Matuka, founder and director of Teen Rescue Mission, an organization that seeks to end substance abuse and early marriages among the youth, said although the challenge of substance abuse has existed in Zimbabwe for some years now, it has grown significantly during the pandemic.

“So this rise in terms of drug abuse has been also because of COVID-19 because young people were sitting at home, they were not going to school, they were idle, and you know they have got a lot of energy, they want to experiment,” Matuka told Xinhua. He believed that disturbances by the pandemic are straining young people’s mental health, and to cope with the pressure, many of them are venturing into illicit drugs.

The youth day commemorations come a month before Zimbabwe holds legislative and municipal by-elections on March 26.

The ruling ZANU-PF party led by Mnangagwa will square off with opposition party Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, which considers urban areas to be its stronghold.

The young working population in urban centers are considered to be a crucial demographic group in determining the results of the polls as they constitute the majority of the electorate. Enditem