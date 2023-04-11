Zimbabwe on alert for Marburg virus disease

The Zimbabwean government said Tuesday it has strengthened surveillance and activated response teams at its ports of entry in the wake of the Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

“In view of this regional outbreak, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has taken steps to strengthen surveillance, particularly at the points of entry, and activated preparedness and response teams,” Jasper Chimedza, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, said in a statement.

MVD is a highly fatal, zoonotic hemorrhagic disease caused by the Marburg virus, which is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through human-to-human transmission. Enditem