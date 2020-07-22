The Zimbabwe government on Tuesday ordered suspension of face-to-face lectures on campus and directed all tertiary institutions to close and proceed with e-learning in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

All students staying on campus should vacate halls of residence by Friday, the government further directed.

A letter from the secretary for higher and tertiary education permanent secretary Fanuel Tagwira addressed to principals of teachers’ colleges, polytechnics and industrial training colleges said the move was meant to protect students and members of staff.

“It is now observed that COVID-19 cases are escalating daily and this may put the lives of students and members of staff in our institutions at high risk,” he said.

The country recorded its 26th death from COVID-19 on Monday as cases rose to 1,713 since the first case on March 20.

“In view of the foregoing, the ministry is hereby directing that all tertiary institutions, with immediate effect, suspend face-to-face lectures on campus and continue with e-learning,” he said.

Tagwira said his ministry was “working flat out to ensure all institutions are adequately resourced with the necessary infrastructure to facilitate access to quality e-learning”.

The closure of tertiary institutions follows that of Chinhoyi University of Technology where a lecturer tested positive last week.

Universities were allowed to reopen on July 13 after three-month closure, but only with final year students being allowed on campus. Enditem

