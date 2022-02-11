Zimbabwe plans to strengthen agricultural cooperation with Angola

Zimbabwe intends to strengthen cooperation with Angola in the agricultural sector, an envoy said on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean ambassador to Angola, Thando Madzvamuse, expressed his country’s interest while speaking to the press during a working visit to Angola’s eastern Moxico province.

Madzvamuse said that his visit to that province of Angola served to identify possible areas of investment.

The diplomat emphasized that Angola has great economic potential that needs to be explored in order to develop and diversify its economy.

The diplomat emphasized that Zimbabwe would be available to send its technicians to Angola, offering training and exchanging experiences with Angolan institutions. Enditem