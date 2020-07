Zimbabwe recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,713 and the death toll to 26.

The new infections include 21 imported cases and 81 local ones.

The latest fatality is a 71-year-old woman who died in her community. Meanwhile, 472 patients have recovered.

The country has done a cumulative total of 103,291 COVID-19 tests to date. Enditem

