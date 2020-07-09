Zimbabwe registered 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country’s tally to 885.

Of the total, 51 are citizens who returned from South Africa, Botswana and Swaziland while 47 are local transmissions, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in a statement.

The ministry said 43 of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases while the source of infection for the other four is unknown.

The country has been recording an increasing number of local infections over the past week, prompting Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to express worry over the rising trend of such cases.

Five more people have recovered from the infection, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 206.

Active cases stand at 670 while deaths remain at nine.

The country has so far done a total of 82,077 COVID-19 tests. Enditem

