Zimbabwe recorded another COVID-19 death on Monday, bringing the country’s death toll to nine.

Cases have also risen to 734 after 18 people tested positive, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in an update Tuesday morning.

The new cases include 16 citizens who returned from South Africa and two local transmissions.

“Today we regret to report a facility death of a male aged 54 from Bulawayo Province who tested positive yesterday (Sunday) with no history of travel and had co-morbidities,” the ministry said.

Sixteen more people recovered from the infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 197 while active cases are 528.

The country has so far done a total of 80,654 COVID-19 tests.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since expressed concern over the rising number of local transmissions in the country in recent weeks, although imported cases still account for the bulk of the cases. Enditem

Advertisements