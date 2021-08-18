Zimbabwe records second-highest COVID-19 deaths in southern Africa

Zimbabwe has the second-highest COVID-19 deaths in southern Africa, despite being number six in the sub-region in terms of cumulative cases.

According to data from the Zimbabwean Ministry of Health and Child Care released Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s case fatality rate is 3.4 percent, translating to 4,138 deaths from 120,532 total COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country as of Monday.

South Africa ranks number one in terms of cases and deaths, which stand at 2,595,867 and 76,869 respectively.

Zambia, which is second in terms of cumulative cases at 201,867, comes third in terms of deaths at 3,515.

Namibia, with 3,262 fatalities, is the fourth in terms of deaths and fifth in terms of cases at 122,097 while Botswana comes fifth with 1,973 deaths but fourth in terms of cases at 136,758.

Mozambique is sixth in terms of deaths at 1,690 but third in terms of cases at 137,413.

The six are the most burdened countries in the 16-member Southern African Development Community region in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Enditem