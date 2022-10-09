Zimbabwe Remains on Russia’s Side – National Assembly Speaker

Zimbabwe will continue to support Russia following referendums held in several Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe Jacob Mudenda told Sputnik.

“Zimbabwe, even before the referendum[s], was on the side of Russia in terms of understanding the root cause of the conflict. …Zimbabwe and Russia are victims of sanctions, so they are comrades in the sanctions battle,” Mudenda said.

Nonetheless, he pointed out that Zimbabwe had not made any official statements on recognizing the referendum results, since the recognition of the results of various international processes is initiated by the cabinet of ministers on behalf of Zimbabwe’s president and other branches of government cannot make any statements until the cabinet announces its decision.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Earlier this week, the text of the updated constitution of Russia was published, where the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, are indicated as part of Russia.