Zimbabwe rolls out COVID-19 vaccination in prisons

Zimbabwe’s vaccination program for prisoners is on course with more than 12,200 prisoners and prison officers having been inoculated so far.

The program is targeting about 19,000 inmates and prison officers, state broadcaster ZBC said Thursday.

Officials say that there are 891 active COVID-19 cases in prisons, as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across the country, infecting hundreds and claiming scores of lives daily.

On Wednesday, 2,705 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total cases to 91,120 cases. The death toll stood at 2,809. Enditem