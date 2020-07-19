The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has hinted that public examinations which are due to be taken at the end of the year could now be taken early 2021 to enable students to complete their syllabuses in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 1,478 positive COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths since the first case on March 20 amid concerns that local transmissions are increasing.

Generally, public examinations are taken in November and December for primary school (Grade 7) and secondary school (Ordinary Level and Advanced Level) students.

Willing ordinary and advanced Level candidates can also take public examinations in June.

However, learning has been disrupted since late March when schools closed a week early and are yet to reopen as the government takes precautionary measures against possible infections and deferred the reopening indefinitely after initially setting July 28 as the reopening date.

Under normal circumstances, the schools should have closed in early April for the first term, reopened in early May and due to close early August for the second term.

ZIMSEC chairperson Eddie Mwenje told The Sunday Mail that examinations would only be written after students had completed the syllabus and when it was safe to do so, even if it meant pushing the examinations to December or January.

He said, however, that ZIMSEC would this week start preparing for the examinations and dates would be announced after consultations with various stakeholders.

“We are finalising the writing of June examinations, which are going on well and will be completed next week. As soon as the June exams are done, we will start printing the November examination question papers,” he said.

“However, once the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) announces new opening dates, we will sit down with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education so that we come up with dates for the examinations,” he said.

He said ZIMSEC understood that there was little time for students to prepare for examinations given that schools had been closed since March.

Mwenje added that ZIMSEC would not compromise the quality and substance of Zimbabwe’s education by lowering the pass mark for students to score better grades but would instead ensure that the syllabus was completed before students sat for the examinations.

“Remember, some of these students will be going to tertiary institutions, they have to be properly examined and given the right grade,” he said.

“That is why we are saying there is a possibility that the examinations may be written in December or January next year. However, all this will be finalized when we meet with the ministry when reopening dates are announced,” he said.

Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou said teachers’ unions recently submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to have the examinations written next February.

“We made a two-part proposal to Government for schools to be opened in September or October this year, then schools close in December, then we open early next year with national examinations written in mid-February to March. Then instead of having three terms we have two terms,” he said.

“The other proposal is to have schools open in September or October and then we have a crash program this year. However, opening of schools hinges on government’s ability to provide adequate personal protective equipment to teachers and learners, as well as providing structural requirements – more teachers and additional classrooms – so that there is social distancing,” he said. Enditem

