Zimbabwe seeks to revive metal industry to accelerate re-industrialization – minister

The revival of the metal casting industry is at the core of Zimbabwe’s re-industrialization agenda and ensures the country becomes an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said Friday.

A thriving metal industry would not only contribute to economic growth, but help with import substitution which has become integral in today’s world economy, Ncube said while officiating at the Metal Casting and Engineering Summit in Harare.

“As the government, we are fully aware of the need to re-industrialize and unlock Zimbabwe’s metal casting industry in the short-, medium- and long-term plans we formulate.

“It is my belief as minister of finance that if we extract mineral metals through mining, beneficiate these through tool-making and die-casting, we can begin to re-industrialize our economy,” Ncube said.

He said tool-making and die-casting, which are at the core of the industry, will enable Zimbabwe to move up the value chain and build machines and easily transition further to make and build industrial manufacturing systems.

“Such a strategy is consistent with the country’s re-industrialization thrust, which seeks to position Zimbabwe as a manufacturer for manufacturers. We need to build Zimbabwe’s re-industrialization strategy on a bedrock of capabilities to make intermediate goods in the form of machinery parts and components for our neighbours, the region and beyond,” Ncube said.

Despite the challenges facing the metal casting engineering sector, which include limited access for foreign currency to import raw materials and capital equipment, obsolete technology, and stiff competition from imports, Ncube said, the Zimbabwean government is committed to revive the sector.

“On the part of the government, we see opportunities to grow this industry and take advantage of various incentives that are available for all businesses that support import substitution and export generation.

“Be assured that as government we fully support the promotion of import substitution of metal products through relevant policy interventions,” Ncube said.

He said the recent developments with regard to the geopolitical tensions are a good reminder of the importance of import substitution as a strategy for sustainable economic growth in Zimbabwe.

“Building resilience of the local economy is the centerpiece of government policy interventions going forward,” Ncube said. “In this regard, the theme of the 2022 budget, which is already underway, is ‘Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience’ and is focused on bolstering resilience to shocks and support economic recovery.”

He noted that the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2021 brings with it market opportunities as well as threats to Zimbabwean firms, if appropriate strategies are not implemented in time. Enditem