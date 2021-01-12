About 1.3 million first-time voters are expected to take part in Rwanda’s forthcoming local government elections.

Over 7.8 million voters will cast their votes from Feb. 20 to March 5 in elections for advisory councils, the policy-making organs in all administrative areas like villages, towns and districts, under all four of the country’s provinces and Kigali, the capital city, the country’s National Electoral Commission announced on Sunday.

The public will vote in strict compliance with social distancing measures, according to commission chairperson Kalisa Mbanda.