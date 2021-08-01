Zimbabwe, Singapore sign cooperation agreement

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement to provide a platform for an exchange of knowledge.

A statement from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the agreement would also give ZIDA an appreciation of how Singapore’s investment promotion, special economic zones development and management journey transitioned over the years.

Singapore has transformed itself into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and has also become a leading investment destination.

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Frederick Shava officiated at the signing ceremony. Enditem