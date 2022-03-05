Zimbabwe starts COVID-19 vaccination blitz

The Zimbabwean government said it is conducting a four-month nationwide COVID-19 vaccination blitz starting this month, targeting mainly adolescents.

This came after the government last week extended the vaccination to the 12-15 year age groups, as it seeks to ramp up inoculation and reach herd immunity.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said preparations for the vaccination drive had moved a gear up.

“The blitz will include the 12 to 15-year age group, in line with the recent Cabinet directive. Accordingly, all ministries will provide maximum support to the blitz with a view to protecting communities against the severe impact of a potential fifth wave and as such, Cabinet would like to encourage all citizens who have not yet been vaccinated to go and get vaccinated since we are not yet out of the woods,” she said.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week revealed that Zimbabwe had vaccinated over 40 percent of its eligible population against COVID-19, with some towns and cities that include the resort town of Victoria falls having achieved herd immunity.

Mutsvangwa said as the economy opens up following the receding of the fourth wave, the entire civil service should now revert to normal working hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

As part of a cocktail of measures to contain the pandemic, the government at some point last year reduced its workforce to 40 percent, with the rest working from home.

Those coming to work were finishing at 3 p.m.

However, last month, the government lifted the restriction and ordered all civil servants to physically report for duty and continue to finish at 3 p.m.

“In view of the opening up of the economy and the need to enhance service delivery to citizens, the Cabinet also resolved that going forward, the entire civil service should revert to normal working hours,” Mutsvangwa said. Enditem