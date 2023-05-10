Zimbabwe starts producing quarterly GDP estimates

Zimbabwe’s national statistics agency has for the first time started to produce quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) estimates to provide timely data to stakeholders and policymakers.

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) director-general Taguma Mahonde revealed this when he presented the first quarterly GDP estimates for 2019-2022 on Tuesday.

Mahonde said the compilation of the quarterly estimates is in response to the increasing demand for high frequency statistics from stakeholders. “Quarterly estimates of GDP are high frequency indicators of economic activity which provide the impetus for timely policy interventions.”

“Going forward, the Agency will be publishing quarterly estimates of GDP in line with the published release calendar. Published estimates are subject to revisions in line with the ZIMSTAT Statistics Revision Policy,” Mahonde said.

ZIMSTAT is the source of official and actual Zimbabwean statistics. Enditem