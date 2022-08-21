Zimbabwe starts receiving power from Zambia after making payment

Zimbabwe has started receiving 100 megawatts of power from Zambia after paying the required amount.

Zimbabwean Energy Minister Soda Zhemu said Zimbabwe paid the required 6.4 million U.S. dollars to Zambia to secure the power deal signed in May this year.

“With regards to the power import deal which was struck between our power utility and ZESCO of Zambia, this is a new deal and it was supposed to fall off if ZESA (Zimbabwe’s power utility) had not paid by the end of July,” Zhemu said Friday. “So ZESA managed to pay and this is a prepaid facility where ZESA has been able to pay the 6.4 million U.S. dollars that was required and we started receiving electricity from Zambia by the 1st of August and we think this will continue going forward.”

He said Zimbabwe’s other power import facilities with Mozambique’s EDM and South Africa’s Eskom are still on and the country will continue to get electricity.

Zimbabwe signed a five-year contract to import 100 megawatts of power a day from Zambia and the deal could not be consummated then as Zimbabwe was struggling to raise the required funds.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the central bank, last month gave ZESA the nod to start billing exporters in foreign currency.

The power imports have improved the country’s power supply, resulting in the easing of load shedding.

Zimbabwe has a peak electricity demand of 1,750 MW against an average of 1,200 MW that it is currently generating. It covers the shortfall through imports from the region.

To address perennial power shortages, the Zimbabwean government is undertaking several electricity generation projects, most of which are funded by extra-budgetary funds, loans and the private sector.

China has also been funding major power generation projects in Zimbabwe in recent years, including the expansion of the Kariba South Hydro Power Station by 300 MW at a cost of 535 million U.S. dollars in 2018, and the current 1.5-billion-U.S.-dollar expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station which will add 600 MW to the national grid upon completion next year.