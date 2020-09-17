Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tife Owolabi/EPA/Shutterstock (7962013c) A Photograph Made Available on 24 February 2015 Shows Nigerian Naval Personnel Guarding Onboard Vessel Mt Redemption After Seizing Illegal Oil Shipment in the Bayelsa State Niger Delta Nigeria 23 February 2015 According to Reports Nigerian Authorities Seized the Ghanaian Owned Vessel Mt Redemption Carrying 100 Tons of Stolen Crude Oil Official Estimates Say Some 60 000 Barrels of Oil Are Stolen Each Day From Pipelines and Traded Illegally Nigeria Bayelsa Nigeria Illegal Oil Trade - Feb 2015
Zimbabwe is stepping up efforts to combat illegal trade in ozone depleting substances (ODSs), a senior environment official said Wednesday.

Zimbabwe had not been spared from the smuggling schemes to move banned ODSs and contaminated refrigerants across the borders, said Zimbabwean Environment Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

“My Ministry is working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to train Customs Officers and equip them with tools and skills to combat illegal trade in ozone depleting substances,” said Ndlovu.

“A total of 16 refrigerant identifiers were distributed to all major ports of entry to help in the detection of mislabeled or contaminated refrigerants,” the minister said in a speech to mark this year’s International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

“Since January 2010, over 350 cylinders of contaminated and mislabeled refrigerants have been seized at our ports of entry,” he said.

The day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1994 for all nations of the world to reflect and take action against the depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer which was signed on Sept. 16, 1987.

The theme for this year’s Ozone Day commemorations is “Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection”.

Ndlovu said Zimbabwe had managed to completely phase out the consumption of ozone depleting substance chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) from a baseline level of 450 metric tons and has now reduced Hydro-Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) consumption by 35 percent from a baseline level of 340 metric tons.

“These reductions at national level have contributed to the global efforts to preserve the ozone layer and the global climate system,” the minister said.

