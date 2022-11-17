Zimbabwe successfully turns on 300 MW power generator

One of the two power generators being built at Hwange Thermal Power Station was successfully turned on for the first time on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to producing an additional 300 megawatts, State news agency New Ziana reported Wednesday.

The additional power, expected to be fed into the national grid before the end of the year, will go a long way in easing power shortages in the country.

The 300 MW unit is part of two generators making up the Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 Expansion Project being undertaken by Chinese firm Sinohydro under facility from China Eximbank.

When complete, the two units are expected to produce a combined 600 MW. The second unit is due for commissioning early 2023.

“Hwange Expansion Project successfully completed the rolling of number 7 unit of steam turbine at rated 3000 rpm (3,000 revolutions per minute) on November 15, 2022 for the first time,” the contractor tweeted on Wednesday.

Rolling is getting the steam turbine to rotate in order to produce electricity.

In an update earlier, the Zimbabwe Power Company said the 300 MW from unit 7 will not be immediately fed into the grid.

“The Hwange Expansion Project Unit 7 is expected to be synchronized to the grid by the end of this year,” ZPC said. Enditem