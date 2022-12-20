Zimbabwe supports solar power production amid power shortages

Amid an energy crisis in the country, the Zimbabwean government on Monday announced a standardized implementation agreement to speed up the development of solar power projects by independent producers.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said a bankable Government Implementation Agreement with an economic tariff was a key ingredient to the successful implementation of solar power projects by independent producers.

To this end, he said, the government has identified solar projects by independent producers that qualify for government support.

“The solar Independent Power Producer projects are at various stages in their investment processes. Some have their power purchasing agreement negotiated with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company,” Ncube said.

He said the additional solar power from such projects will go a long way in alleviating power shortages in the country.

“The policy is aimed at fostering the production and use of renewable sources in the grid and off-grid,” Ncube said. “It aims to raise the share of renewables in the energy mix by creating incentives from supply, distribution, and demand in both urban and rural settings.”

Zimbabwe is facing acute power shortages that have resulted in prolonged power cuts due to depressed generation owing to obsolete equipment and low water levels at the main hydropower plant, Kariba Power Station.

Power utilities from neighboring South Africa and Zambia are not able to export to Zimbabwe because they are also facing supply constraints. Enditem