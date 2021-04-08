The Zimbabwean government on Wednesday announced the suspension of the June 2021 locally-run Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examinations, citing disturbances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the affected Ordinary and Advanced Level learners will sit for their examinations together with the rest of the pupils in November this year.

“Cabinet was advised that the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out in 2020 has negatively impacted on the timing and cycle of public examinations with 2020 Grade sevens, O’ Level and A’ Level examinations having commenced in early December 2020 and ended early February 2021, instead of the usual period stretching from the period October-November of each year.

“The delay in writing and marking of the previous examinations has affected the reparation and setting of the next examinations, hence the decision to temporarily suspend the June 2021 examinations,” she said. Mutsvangwa said the suspension of the June 2021 examinations will allow timely focus on the November examination preparations and will aid an effective focus on resources.

Zimbabwe is rolling out its vaccination campaign which started on Feb. 18 after receiving vaccines from China and is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million of its 16 million citizens to achieve herd immunity. Teachers, among others, are eligible for vaccination under the second phase of the vaccination drive currently underway.