Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday launched a new agriculture and food systems transformation strategy which seeks to achieve an 8.2-billion-U.S. dollar agriculture industry by 2025.

The agricultural sector currently accounts for about 15 percent of Zimbabwe’s 20 billion U.S. dollars gross domestic product (GDP).

Speaking at the official launch of agricultural recovery plan in Harare, Mnangagwa said the agriculture sector was an integral part of the country’s national development agenda.

“Agriculture is the nerve center of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing between 15 to 18 percent of our GDP, it is the center pivot from which all other pillars of our economy radiate and the fountain of our manufacturing and tourism sectors as well as a key driver to social and infrastructure development among other aspects of the economy,” he said.

Mnangagwa said his government would continue supporting farmers to ensure the country achieves food security.

Agriculture is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy and the sector provides employment and income to more than 60 percent of the country’s population, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Agriculture, among other productive sectors including mining and tourism, is viewed by the government as crucial in its goal of achieving an upper middle income status by 2030.