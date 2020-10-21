Zimbabwe’s three major airports are set to benefit from an interline deal between Emirates and South African Airlink, aimed at widening Emirates’ reach in southern Africa as countries begin to reopen their borders for travelers.

Under the deal, customers are provided with enhanced connectivity and onward options that are not offered by any other airlines.

Emirates and Airlink will offer the ease of a single-ticket travel and one-stop baggage check-in for customers transferring from Johannesburg and Cape Town to domestic points in South Africa and across southern Africa countries.

Zimbabwe’s three airports Harare, Victoria Falls and Bulawayo are among the more than 45 airports in southern Africa that are set to benefit from the arrangement.

“Emirates’ agreement with Airlink will provide its customers enhanced connectivity via its gateways Johannesburg and Cape Town to more than 25 domestic destinations in South Africa and more than 20 regional destinations in southern Africa,” the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

“Emirates is pleased to partner with Airlink on a new interline agreement that with help us strengthen our presence and give customers more choice, flexibility and enhanced connections across 45 cities in southern Africa,” said Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

Rodger Foster, chief executive of the Airlink, said the partnership will deliver enhanced travel options to customers within the region.

Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenyan Airways, South African Airlink and Fastjet are some of the airlines that have resumed international flights into Zimbabwe since Oct. 1 following a six-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.