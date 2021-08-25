Zimbabwe to help smallholder farmers tackle climate shocks

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) is providing help Zimbabwe smallholder farmers tackle climate shocks.

The contribution, provided through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, will be used to assist more than 5,200 smallholder farmers in Chiredzi and Mangwe districts in southern Zimbabwe, said the WFP Zimbabwe in a statement Tuesday.

The UN agency said it will work with partners to provide expertise through its smallholder agricultural market support (SAMS) program to strengthen the resilience and capacity of selected smallholder farmers.

The local partners will procure small grain seeds and fertilizers from in-country producers and deliver these inputs to selected smallholder farmers in identified districts – along with providing technical support and training to enhance production.

The project will promote the cultivation of drought-tolerant small grains and legumes — reducing the negative effects of recurring droughts in Zimbabwe.

Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation Adel Abdellatif said the contribution will ensure the social protection and resilience of smallholder farmers.

“This project is focused on increasing small grains production and market access,” Abdellatif said.

Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja said the project of climate change mitigation should be an example of successful South-South Cooperation.

WFP Zimbabwe Country Director and Representative Francesca Erdelmann said taking action in anticipation of climatic shocks is an effective way to deal with the root causes of hunger.

“This contribution will help WFP and partners on the ground to plan more effectively. Farmers will be trained on the advantages of growing drought-tolerant crops such as sorghum or millet, including techniques on how to reduce post-harvest losses. This contribution will go a long way in empowering farmers with the skills needed for sustainable climate-smart agriculture,” she said.

Between 2020 and 2021, WFP and partners have supported 60,000 smallholder farmers — 70 percent being female-headed households, across 30 rural districts with small grain production activities in Zimbabwe. Enditem