The Zimbabwe government has begun preparing for a gradual resumption of domestic flights, as daily COVID-19 cases have been on a decline over the past few weeks.

“The plan is to start with the resumption of domestic flights and then move to international flights,” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday.

“Government is finalizing on modalities for the reopening of airports to support the resumption of the tourism sector,” Mutsvangwa added.

Zimbabwe closed its borders and airports in late March following the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

The government in June approved the resumption of the tourism sector, including boat operations.
Zimbabwe has recorded 6,559 COVID-19 cases with 5,241 recoveries and 203 deaths as of Tuesday.

