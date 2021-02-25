The Zimbabwe tourism sector is seeking for its members to be prioritized in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program that is underway in the country.

“As much as the port entry people have been included over and above health workers, I feel that the people going through those ports of entry spend much time in hotels and lodges being looked after by people who work in the hospitality industry, who, therefore, need to be vaccinated to give these people assurance,” Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) Victoria Falls chapter chair, Anald Musonza, was quoted as saying by the Herald newspaper on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the Zimbabwean government launched its COVID-19 vaccination program, three days after taking delivery of the first batch of the 200,000 vaccines from China.

Frontline workers, including journalists, are being prioritized for inoculation under the first phase of the vaccination program. Vaccination is being done on a voluntary basis and in three phases.

However, tourism players feel they should also be included in the first phase as their workers are at high risk of contracting coronavirus as they deal with people from various places.

The government aims to inoculate at least 10 million people out of the country’s population to achieve herd immunity. Enditem