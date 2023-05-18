Zimbabwe urged to develop innovative financing models to boost citrus production

Zimbabwe needs to come up with innovative financing models to boost citrus production amid ongoing preparations by the country to diversify markets and start citrus exports to China this year, an official said Wednesday.

“We require a big investment to reach the volumes that China requires. What we are trying to achieve is consistent supply, otherwise, we won’t be taken seriously on the global market,” Linda Nielsen, chief executive officer of the Horticulture Development Council, told Xinhua on the sidelines of a citrus investment conference in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

She said her organization is waiting for the final phytosanitary certificate to be issued for Zimbabwe to begin exporting citrus such as lemons and oranges to China after the two countries signed a citrus trade protocol last year.

John Basera, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, said local and foreign investors should take advantage of the government’s joint venture policy to invest in citrus production.

The joint venture agreement framework approved by the government in 2021 allows investors to undertake farming operations in the country with the consent of the government.

“My ministry is open to progressive minds and shall prioritize joint venture agreements and contract farming that can stimulate production on our farms,” Basera said at the investment conference. He said citrus is a key value chain in Zimbabwe with great potential, although the country is falling short in satisfying export markets.

The country has a total of 4,000 hectares of land under citrus and exported a total of 57,283 tonnes of citrus last year. The citrus subsector is aiming to increase hectares to 20,000 by 2030 if more incentives and finance are secured. Enditem