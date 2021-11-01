Zimbabwean authorities allow 6 facilities to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID-19

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has given six medical facilities the greenlight to prescribe the anti-parasite Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 on a trial basis.

This will, however, be done under tight controls, the government-controlled Herald newspaper reported Monday.

Ivermectin belongs to a class of drugs known as antihelmintic and works by paralyzing and killing parasites in animals.

It is also used to treat scabies and is also being evaluated for its potential to reduce the rate of malaria transmission by killing mosquitoes that feed on treated humans and livestock.

MCAZ projects and public relations officer Shingai Gwatidzo told the newspaper that approval had been granted to Avenues Clinic, Mater Dei Hospital, Datlabs Clinic, Kenlink Pharmacies, Village Pharmacy and Racecourse Pharmacy, mostly based in Harare.

According to the paper, the authority had set strict reporting conditions for those wishing to use Ivermectin which included submission of monthly reports detailing patient-specific therapeutic outcomes in terms of efficacy and safety.

Some local doctors have been prescribing the drug since 2020, prompting MCAZ in early January to warn them against its use.

It said that any researchers interested in exploring novel therapeutics of COVID-19 could only do so under clinical trial settings, or in any other manner after prior authorization by MCAZ.

Furthermore, the country’s laws prohibited the use of any veterinary medicine for the treatment of humans, the authority said.

Gwatidzo said that the sale and distribution of Ivermectin without the approval of MCAZ was prohibited.